Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
