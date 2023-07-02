EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lessened by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. 4,116,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,084. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

