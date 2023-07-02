EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

