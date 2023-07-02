Ergo Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $86.91 million and $259,103.97 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00004000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00366656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.00962335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00545457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00066549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00159893 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,027,349 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.