EscoinToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $496,055.60 (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00009302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $143.09 million and $496,055.60 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

