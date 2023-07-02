Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $299.27 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $299.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.29 or 0.00066196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,644.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00368065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00962705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00550167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00159595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,741,234 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

