Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Euroseas Trading Down 1.9 %

ESEA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 18,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,162. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

