Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Update

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 739,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $363.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

