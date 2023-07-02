Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

