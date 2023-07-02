Evensky & Katz LLC Has $117.11 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $117,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

