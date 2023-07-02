Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

