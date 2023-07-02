Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 251,416 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 3.42% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after buying an additional 1,908,929 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after buying an additional 1,086,076 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after buying an additional 572,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 227,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFEM stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

