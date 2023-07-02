Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 378 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

