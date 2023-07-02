Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

