Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 6,433 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

