Everipedia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.71 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

