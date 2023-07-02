Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $88.09 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $88,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $220.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.