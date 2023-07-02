Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,859 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $135,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:APD opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

