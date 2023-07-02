FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of FGMC remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,239. FG Merger has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Merger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGMC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FG Merger by 113.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 838,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 444,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the second quarter worth $3,526,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the third quarter worth $3,006,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the first quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FG Merger by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

Featured Stories

