Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

