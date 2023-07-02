First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

First Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,778. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,310 shares of company stock worth $109,205. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

