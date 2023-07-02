First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

FPAFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 15,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

