First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lessened by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 1,118,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,154. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.