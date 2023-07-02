First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

