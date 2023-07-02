First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.98. 52,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5555 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,440,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,136,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

