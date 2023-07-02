First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.98. 52,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5555 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
