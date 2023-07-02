First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 62.3% in June

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FTSL opened at $45.30 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
