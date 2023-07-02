First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 62.3% in June

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.30 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.