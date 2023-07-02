First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FYC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The stock has a market cap of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

