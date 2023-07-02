Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $122,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DFP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
