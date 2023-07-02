Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.