FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Declares $0.18 Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

LKOR opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

