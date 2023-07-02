Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $361.51 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Flow has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $743.30 million and approximately $361.51 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,442,567,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

