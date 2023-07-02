Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

