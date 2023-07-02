Folketrygdfondet Raises Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. FLEX LNG accounts for 0.8% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLNG opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About FLEX LNG

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.