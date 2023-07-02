Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.41. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Foran Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

