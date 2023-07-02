Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

