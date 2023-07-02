Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 840.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $217.43 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.