Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 5,179.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after acquiring an additional 789,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IQLT opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

