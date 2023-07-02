Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,523 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.