Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

PPL Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PPL opened at $26.46 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

