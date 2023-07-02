Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.07 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $955.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $925.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.42.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

