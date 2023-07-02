Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $169.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $131.27 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

