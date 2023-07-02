Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

