Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Position Decreased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,608 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. 170,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,656. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

