Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,789. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

