Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,789. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.