FUNToken (FUN) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and approximately $558,603.56 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

