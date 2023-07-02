FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

FutureTech II Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

