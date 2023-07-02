General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

