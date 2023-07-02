General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDFree Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Analyst Recommendations for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

