General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. General Mills has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

