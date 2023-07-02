Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCOFree Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 705,500 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GCO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 387,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn bought 10,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,300.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,447 shares of company stock worth $572,170. 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Genesco by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

