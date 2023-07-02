Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 705,500 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Genesco Stock Down 1.3 %

GCO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 387,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Genesco

In related news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn bought 10,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,300.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,447 shares of company stock worth $572,170. 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Genesco by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Company Profile



Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

