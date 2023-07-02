Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Getinge AB has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $26.22.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

