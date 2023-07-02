Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,761. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Glass House Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.