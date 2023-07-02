Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,761. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
